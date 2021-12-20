Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

Shares of EXR opened at $215.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.56 and a 52-week high of $217.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

