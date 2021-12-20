Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock opened at $160.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.