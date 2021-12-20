Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 417,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 69,039 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TWO. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

