Ubiq (UBQ) Price Up 6.6% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $11,931.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

