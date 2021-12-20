UBS Group Reiterates “€87.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.30 ($73.37) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.69 ($85.05).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €58.96 ($66.25) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €57.20 ($64.27) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($91.06). The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

