Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Acquires 53,251 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 53,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,525. Ultralife Co. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Ultralife in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Ultralife by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ultralife in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

