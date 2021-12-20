Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Acquires 53,251 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 53,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ULBI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,525. Ultralife Co. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.54.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
