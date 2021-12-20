UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in November

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,300 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 484,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $104,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,720 shares of company stock valued at $796,211. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in UMB Financial by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 338,254 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 103,761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 295,719 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 238,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $101.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UMB Financial has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $109.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

