Unifty (NIF) Market Cap Hits $56.44 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.88 or 0.00075905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $56.44 million and $3.42 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00051662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.63 or 0.08231784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,963.10 or 1.00025133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00074785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002620 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,066 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

