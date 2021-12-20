United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UUGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.
Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.