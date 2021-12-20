United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UUGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

