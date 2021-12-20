Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $230.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 427.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,565.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after buying an additional 72,001 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,918. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $139.83 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.06.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

