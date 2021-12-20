Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123,034 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 88,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of URBN opened at $28.43 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.