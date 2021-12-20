US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

US Foods stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Boston Partners increased its stake in US Foods by 46.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,241 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in US Foods by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,267 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of US Foods by 234.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 148.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,368,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 818,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

