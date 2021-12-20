V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $79.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.79.

V.F. stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $993,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in V.F. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

