VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the quarter. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up 2.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 101,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,238,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 77,582 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 198,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,765 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 86,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 190.6% in the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 154,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 101,381 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.27. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,413. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36.

