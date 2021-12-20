Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires 100 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,187.55 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,018.73 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,403.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,569.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.29 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

