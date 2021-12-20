Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires 661 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 76,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $109.59 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.44 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.56.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.