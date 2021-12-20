Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys 4,220 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period.

Shares of GGN opened at $3.71 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

