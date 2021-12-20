Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys 700 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.50.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $669.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $719.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

