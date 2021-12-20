Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 298.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after buying an additional 879,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $176.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

