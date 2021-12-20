Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $283,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.61 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $79.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78.

