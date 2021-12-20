Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 788.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $75.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.36. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

