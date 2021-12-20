Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 606,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

