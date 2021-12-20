Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.