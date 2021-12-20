Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,305,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 210,044 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,926,000 after purchasing an additional 887,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,256,000 after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,386,000 after purchasing an additional 161,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 641,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $79.01 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.13.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.