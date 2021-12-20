Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Wealthpoint LLC’s Largest Position

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 13.9% of Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $37,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $310.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

