Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $108.00 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.82.

