Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $247.12 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

