Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after acquiring an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after acquiring an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $219.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

