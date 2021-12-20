Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

VBK stock traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.75. 9,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,358. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $255.23 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

