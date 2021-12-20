Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,693,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 738.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $292.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.23. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.97 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.