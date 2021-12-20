Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period.

VOOG opened at $292.75 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.97 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.23.

