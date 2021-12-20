Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Decreased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.73. The stock had a trading volume of 54,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,232. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

