VeChain Achieves Market Cap of $5.04 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VeChain has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $5.04 billion and $284.10 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000139 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008141 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

