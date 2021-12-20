Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 55.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 345,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $256.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.85.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.61.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

