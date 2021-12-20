Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 796,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $43,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 582,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,919,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

