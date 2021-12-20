VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Up 27.7% in November

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,045,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 149,489 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 354,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of VIA optronics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

VIA optronics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of -0.12. VIA optronics has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.25 million for the quarter.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

