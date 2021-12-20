VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDC. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CDC stock opened at $67.79 on Monday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $69.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.