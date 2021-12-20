Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vifor Pharma in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vifor Pharma stock remained flat at $$34.30 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 641. Vifor Pharma has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

