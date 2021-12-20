Vincerx Pharma’s (VINC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VINC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vincerx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.84. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $26.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

