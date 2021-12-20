Vincerx Pharma’s (VINC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VINC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vincerx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.
Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.84. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $26.75.
About Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
