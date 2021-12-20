Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.96

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 112149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vipshop by 90.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 467,295 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

