Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) & First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Critical Comparison

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 425.34 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.70 First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viridian Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09% First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Viridian Therapeutics and First Choice Healthcare Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.96%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Summary

First Choice Healthcare Solutions beats Viridian Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of non-physician-owned medical centers. It operates through the following segments: FCID Medical, Inc., CCSC Holdings, Inc., and The B.A.C.K Center. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.