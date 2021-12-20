Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 31.5% over the last three years.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 339,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,219. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod bought 19,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $102,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 260,120 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.