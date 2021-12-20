Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Whittier Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,356 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $97,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.56 and its 200 day moving average is $226.27. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.