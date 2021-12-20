Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,326 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,566,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $211.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

