Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Purchases $97,000.00 in Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of COCO opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vita Coco Company Inc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

COCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

