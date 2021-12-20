Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $492.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $473.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $516.35.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

