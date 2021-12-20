Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after buying an additional 451,803 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Avalara by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after buying an additional 327,455 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,693,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.23.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $138.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.59.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $740,494.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock worth $13,713,118 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

