Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.29 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Shares of BX opened at $123.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

