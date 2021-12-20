Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Livent worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.11, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

