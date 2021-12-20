Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 9,455 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $71.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

